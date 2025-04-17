Mumbai: Preity Zinta took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her first encounter with Yuzvendra Chahal when he was just an emerging U-19 cricketer.

The Hindi film actress and IPL team co-owner shared how even back then, Chahal’s potential and passion for the game were hard to miss.

Thursday, the Punjab Kings co-owner shared a touching message for spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after his standout performance in the IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zinta shared a series of their photos and captioned them, “How it started vs how it’s going I met Yuzi during the Kings Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket & he was a young under 19 cricketer. Over the years I saw him flourish & became a force to reckon with in the cricket world. I loved his competitive attitude & always wanted him in our team but somehow the stars never aligned …… until now ! Our last game was a great example of why I was such a fan of Yuzi over the years & how, when the going gets tough, the tough get going I’m so happy to finally have you back where you belong @yuzi_chahal23 Always wanna see you smiling & shining Ting.”

She also added the hashtags, “#Manofthematch #Saddapunjab #basjeetnahai #Ipl2025 #Saddasquad #pbksvskkr #ting.”

One of the images features Preity hugging Yuzvendra following his match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025).

For the unversed, Yuzvendra, reportedly purchased by the franchise for Rs. 18 crores, had a lackluster performance in IPL 2025 until his impressive showing in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15 in Mullanpur. Tasked with defending just 111 runs, the Haryana-born spinner delivered a brilliant spell, finishing with figures of 4-0-28-4, helping Punjab Kings successfully defend the lowest total in IPL history.

Meanwhile, talking about Preity Zinta’s work front, the actress is preparing for her comeback to the big screen with “Lahore 1947,” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Sunny Deol in the lead role.

IANS