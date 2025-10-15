Mumbai: Hindi film star Preity Zinta and actor Bobby Deol’s friendship continues to shine even after three decades, and their recent reunion at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash turned out to be a heartfelt trip down memory lane.

Preity Zinta took to a social media account to share a post that screamed nostalgia, celebrating her beautiful bond with Bobby. In her post, she shared some fun anecdotes about Bobby, his wife Tanya and herself.

“Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya and Bobby met (yes, it was at a Diwali party), and yes, I was there in a small way and was a part of the start of their love story, to the Soldiers’ shoot in Australia, which was also their honeymoon, and I was there as a third wheel, they entertained wholeheartedly,” she wrote. The actress went on to express how meeting Bobby and Tanya after a long time filled her with warmth and made Diwali brighter.

“Time has flown, but my love for them has only grown. Not only are they made for each other, but they are also the sweetest couple. Meeting them after a long time brought back the fondest memories. Here’s to friendship, happiness, and love to them and all of you reading this,” she added.

At Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali celebration, Preity looked radiant in a shimmering white salwar suit with intricate gold embroidery and accessorised with traditional jhumkas and her signature dimple smile.

Bobby, on the other hand, looked suave in a cream-embroidered kurta with a subtle gold stole, while his wife Tanya opted for an elegant ivory and pastel lehenga, exuding festive grace. Sharing glimpses from the evening, Preity thanked the host and wrote, “Thank you so much for the most fun night in a very long time. Manish got to catch up with you and everyone else. It was awesome. Happy Diwali and loads of love always.”

For the uninitiated, Preity and Bobby, apart from Soldier, have also starred together in the movie “Dillagi”, where the actress played a cameo role. Preity and Bobby’s friendship goes a long way, spanning over 3 decades, making them one of the finest friendships in the Hindi film industry.

IANS