Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday decided to conduct parent teacher meetings (PTMs) across Odisha February 13 for the upcoming annual HSC examination-2021, scheduled to be held during the month of May.

Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority, Bhupendra Singh Poonia, has directed the DEOs and BEOs to instruct Headmasters (HMs) of all the educational institutions of the state to conduct the PTMs February 13.

The maximum duration of the meeting shall be two hours only. Flexibility is also given to the HMs to decide the timing of the meetings in the scheduled date without hampering the instructional hours of the school.

The HMs should intimate the parents about the PTMs, the timing and agenda, at least seven days in advance.

In the meeting, the teachers and the parents will discuss the 100-day academic session, safety measures on Covid-19 as per the standard operating procedures (SOP) on school reopening, socio-economic well being of the students and other issues related to teaching and development.

“Holistic efforts have been made to improve the educational environment in schools as well as in the community. The meeting is a step to bring the parents to the school fold and make them aware of the safety measures taken up in the school, educational achievement for their children and classroom practice followed in the school to prepare the child for the annual HSC exam,” Poonia said.

Earlier, the school and mass education department allowed the schools to reopen for Class X and XII students January 8 giving special importance to 100-day academic plan.

Meanwhile, the last date for filling up of forms for matriculation examinations has been extended by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. The BSE said the last date for filling up and submitting of forms has been extended to February 10.

Earlier, the BSE had announced February 2 as the last date for filling up of forms.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) January 12 to waive the fees of matriculation students.

The decision would benefit more than six lakh students in the state while the government would have to bear Rs 27 crore as expenditure in this regard.

PNN