Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his wife Savita Kovind, arrived here this afternoon on a two-day Odisha visit. A special plane carrying him landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, where Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, chief secretary, DGP and other senior officials received him.

Kovind left for Puri in a special IAF aircraft soon after arriving here at the airport.

After a short halt in the Puri Raj Bhawan, the President and his wife will be visiting Jagannath temple in the evening. In view of his visit, no devotees are being allowed inside the shrine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, officials said.

After visiting the temple, the President will stay the night at the Raj Bhawan in Puri.

On Sunday, the President will inaugurate the three-year celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Sidhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada, the founder of Goudiya Mission. He will also visit Sri Chaitanya Gaudiya Mutt at 10.30 a.m, the officials informed.

Tight security has been put in place in the Puri town for the visit. Around 40 platoons of police force have been deployed as part of the security arrangement in the pilgrim town.

Puri Superintendent of Police, Kanwar Vishal Singh said that the security arrangements have been made as per the protocols. Special forces have been deployed on the route and venues, Singh said.

This is the President’s third visit to Puri. Last time, the President and the first lady had visited the pilgrim town in March 2021.