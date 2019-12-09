Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind met his friend and former Rajya Sabha member Veerbhadra Singh at Utkal University here where the former attended the university’s platinum jubilee celebration Sunday. They met each other after a long gap of 12 years.

At the meeting spot, he called Veerbhadra and had a brief interaction with him. Apart from inviting him to Rashtrapati Bhawan, he got some photographs clicked with him as well.

When asked, Veerbhadra, an alumnus of the university (1965-1967), said he would definitely honour the invitation and go to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Notably, President Kovind and Veerbhadra Singh were Rajya Sabha members between 2001 and 2006 and have been friends ever since. After his Rajya Sabha tenure, the President became the Governor of Bihar and then in 2017 rose to the position of the first citizen of India.

