New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar Sharma, Home Ministry officials said Saturday.

A Delhi court Friday postponed the execution of the four convicts till further order.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on the plea by the convicts seeking adjournment of the executions ‘sine die’ (with no appointed date for resumption).

Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) were scheduled to be hanged February 1 at 6:00am.

While Vinay’s mercy plea was rejected Saturday, Mukesh’s was dismissed by President Kovind January 17. The appeal against the rejection was thrown out by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The curative petitions of Vinay and Akshay have been rejected by the apex court. Pawan is the only one yet not to file a curative plea.

More details to follow.

PTI