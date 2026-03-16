New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: President of India, Droupadi Murmu Monday expressed deep distress over the loss of lives in a tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when a major fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the trauma care centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital. According to reports, at least 10 patients lost their lives, while several others suffered serious burn injuries in the blaze.

Taking to the social media platform X, the President expressed her grief over the tragic incident.

Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 16, 2026

Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” she wrote.

As per sources, the inferno erupted at around 2.30 AM to 3 AM due to a suspected electrical short circuit.

After meeting the injured patients at the hospital and reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the family members of the deceased patients.

He also ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragic incident and assured stringent action against anyone found guilty of negligence in duty leading to the inferno.

Speaking to media persons, CM Majhi said, “A few hours ago, a major fire broke out in the trauma care unit of SCB Medical College and Hospital due to a suspected short circuit. As a result, the patients undergoing treatment in the Trauma Care ICU, an adjoining ICU and ward were affected.

“After the fire broke out, 23 patients undergoing treatment on the first floor of the Trauma Care ICU were shifted to safer locations. Seven critically ill patients died during the shifting process, while three others succumbed after being moved to other ICUs. It is very unfortunate.”

He offered condolences to the family members of deceased patients and offered his prayers to Lord Jagannath for the speedy recovery of injured patients. Majhi also informed that he had instructed the Health Department to ensure advanced treatment for those who sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in other ICUs and wards.

The Chief Minister further noted that as many as 11 hospital staff members, including security personnel, risked their lives to help rescue patients. Many of them also sustained injuries due to smoke inhalation and flames during the shifting of patients, but they are now stable and undergoing treatment in a ward on the ground floor.

“After our government came to power, I had earlier directed the department to inspect and take action regarding fire safety measures at all hospitals across the state. In the current budget for 2025–26, we have allocated Rs 320 crore for strengthening fire safety measures, and the work is being carried out on a war footing.

“In the coming financial year 2026–27, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for this purpose,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Majhi instructed officials of all departments to ensure the installation of advanced fire-extinguishing systems in hospitals across the state.

“I have instructed the Director General of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services (Sudhanshu Sarangi) to personally inspect the fire safety measures and ensure compliance at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

“I have also ordered a judicial enquiry into the incident. If the fire is found to have resulted from any negligence, the government will take stringent action after receiving the judicial inquiry report,” he said.