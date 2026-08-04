Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: Aug 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday offered prayers at Maa Kandhuni Devi Temple and Nilkantheshwar Shiv Temple at Taptapani in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Accompanied by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the President reached Taptapani and offered prayers at Maa Kandhuni Devi temple, one of South Odisha’s most sacred tribal shrines. The tribals belonging to the ‘Kandha’ community worship the Goddess who sits on the hot spring.

Murmu, who arrived in Berhampur in a special train from Bhubaneswar, proceeded towards Taptapani, a picturesque place, over 55-km from Berhampur by road amid tight security arrangements.

Upon her arrival at Taptapani, she spent some time at Panthanivas (a state government guest house) and took a bath in the natural hot sulphur spring before having lunch. She later visited the shrine.

ଆଜି ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଏବଂ ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳଙ୍କ ସହ ପବିତ୍ର ତପ୍ତପାଣି ସ୍ଥିତ ମା’ କନ୍ଧୁଣୀ ଦେବୀଙ୍କ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ଦର୍ଶନ ଓ ପୂଜାର୍ଚ୍ଚନା କରିବାର ପରମ ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟ ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହେଲା।

ମା’ଙ୍କର ଏହି ଦିବ୍ୟ ପୀଠରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧା ଓ ଭକ୍ତିର ସହ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କ ମଙ୍ଗଳ, ସୁଖ-ଶାନ୍ତି, ନିରାମୟ ଜୀବନର କାମନା କଲି।… pic.twitter.com/YyyxVNlNax — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 4, 2026

It is an extraordinary privilege for us to welcome the President. She performed a ritual as per the local tradition, said Redika Jani, secretary, Taptapani temple development committee.

During the President’s visit, entry of devotees into the temple was temporarily restricted for security reasons, police said.

People from far-off places throng to Taptapani to take bath in the hot sulfuric water, especially during the winter season and to worship Maa Kandhini Devi and Lord Nilakantheswar, he said.

Outside the temple, hundreds of tribals gathered to have a glimpse of the President, who distributed chocolates among the children present there. Later, the President left for Army AD College, Golabandh, where she will spend the night. She is scheduled to leave Berhampur Wednesday by the same special train.

Earlier, Murmu undertook a 170-km-long train journey from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur in the President special train, an ultra-luxury private rail car, featuring air-conditioned bedrooms, a living-cum-dining room, and a kitchen, officials said. It took around a little over two hours to cover the distance.

The President’s train journey has been arranged keeping in view the IMD forecast of rains, he said, adding that the train with a special saloon coach was escorted by two trains, one in the front and another in the rear, and no other train was allowed on the tracks during the President’s journey.

Bhubaneswar and Berhampur railway stations were placed under high security, with bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs and intensive baggage screening deployed, another official said.

Apart from personnel of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), commandos of central agencies boarded the train.

Murmu arrived in Odisha Monday on a three-day visit to the state.

Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan said the venues of the President’s visit in the district have been declared no-flying zones.