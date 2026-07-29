Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to Odisha from August 3 and attend several programmes, besides a train journey from Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur, officials said.

The President’s programme was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg in which she reviewed the state’s preparedness for Murmu’s visit to Kataka, Khordha and Ganjam districts.

Garg directed all concerned departments to complete preparations within the stipulated time-frame.

According to the proposed itinerary reviewed during the meeting, the President is slated to arrive in Bhubaneswar by a special aircraft from New Delhi in the afternoon of August 3.

After reaching Lok Bhavan, she will travel by road to Jagadguru Kripalu University near Baanga in Damapada tehsil of Kataka district to inaugurate the institution and return to Bhubaneswar for an overnight stay.

“On the next day on August 4, the President is scheduled to travel by train from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur, with the rail journey being planned in view of the prevailing monsoon conditions,” an official statement said.

Later, from Brahmapur, she will proceed by road to Taptapani, where she will offer prayers and perform ‘aarti’ at Maa Kandhuni Devi Peetha before participating in a tree plantation drive. She will also visit Dhabaleswar Temple near Brahmapur.

The President is likely to stay the night at Brahmapur before returning to Bhubaneswar by train on August 5 and flying back to New Delhi aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

In the meeting, the chief secretary stressed on sanitation and cleanliness in the train and also at Bhubaneswar and Brahmapur railway stations, strengthening security within station premises and ensuring seamless arrangements for the President’s special train journey.

Garg asked all departments and agencies to work in close coordination to ensure smooth execution of the President’s visit and timely completion of all arrangements.