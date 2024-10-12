New Delhi: As Indians across the nation and the world celebrate Dussehra and Durga Puja Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm wishes on the festivals that signify the victory of good over evil.

In a post on her official social media handle X, President Murmu wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. pic.twitter.com/SEJZVavN19 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 11, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami and invoked the blessings of Lord Ram and goddess Durga on the countrymen.

In a post on his official X handle PM Modi said, “Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life.”

देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की असीम शुभकामनाएं। मां दुर्गा और प्रभु श्रीराम के आशीर्वाद से आप सभी को जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में विजय हासिल हो, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2024

President Murmu and PM Modi will be attending the Dussehra festivities Saturday evening organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Delhi.

The event is slated to begin at 5.30 P.M and the 101-year-old Ramleela that has been going on for the last 8 to 10 days will culminate with all three effigies being burnt to mark the victory of good over evil.

With many top leaders and celebrities expected to attend the event, watertight security arrangements have been made and the Special Protection Group (SPG) is taking care of the security.

Apart from Prime Minister Modi who will attend the Ravana Dahan, President Murmu has also been invited.

Among the political leaders invited to attend the culmination of the festival on the occasion of Vijayadashami are former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

This time on the occasion of Dussehra, film personalities have also been invited for Ravana Dahan in the Ramlila being organised at the historic Red Fort.

Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn, well-known film director Rohit Shetty and Hindi film heroine Kareena Kapoor have also been invited to witness the victory of truth over evil.