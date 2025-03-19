Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a two-day visit to Odisha from March 24, an official statement said.

During the visit, Murmu will participate in the foundation day celebrations of the Bharatiya Bishwabasu Sabar Samaj at Kaliapalli in Nayagarh.

She will arrive in Bhubaneswar March 24 from Raipur, and travel to Kantilo in Naygarh by helicopter. She will visit the Kantilo Nilamadhab Temple, and then take part in the function at Kaliapalli as the chief guest.

She will return to Bhubaneswar in the evening and stay the night at Raj Bhavan.

March 25, she will leave for New Delhi, the statement said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the president’s visit.

The district collectors and police officers of Khurda and Nayagarh districts attended the meeting virtually, the statement said.

PTI