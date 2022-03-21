New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma awards on five Odias at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here Monday. The president conferred Padma Shri on Aditya Prasad Dash (Science & Engineering), Narasingha Prasad Guru (Literature & Education), Shyamamani Devi (Art), Srimad Baba Balia (Social Work) and Guru Prasad Mohapatra (Civil Services).

Earlier, President Kovind had approved conferment of Padma Bhushan on Pratibha Ray and Padma Shri on six eminent personalities from Odisha.

Padma Awards—one of the highest civilian awards of India—are given in three categories—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given away in various disciplines or fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, while Padma Bhushan is given for distinguished service of high order. Padma Shri, on the other hand, is given for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.