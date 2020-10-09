Jaipur: A priest died after being set on fire allegedly by five people in Rajasthan’s Karauli district. The priest tried to prevent them when they wanted to encroach on land belonging to the temple, police said Friday.

The five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in Bukna village Wednesday. He was referred to the SMS hospital here in a critical condition. Vaishnav succumbed to injuries Thursday night.

“Two accused have been rounded up and are being interrogated,” SP, Karauli, Mridul Kachhawa, said. “A case of attempt to murder was registered yesterday (Thursday) and now it will be converted into a murder case after the death of the priest,” the SP said.

The opposition BJP targeted the Rajasthan government over the incident. The BJP said that the law and order situation has worsened in the state under Congress rule.

“There is no fear of law among criminals who are roaming freely under Congress rule. People are living under fear while criminals have nothing to be worried of. This is the situation when the chief minister himself is holding the home portfolio,” BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the incident. “The way crime graph is increasing in the state, it is clear that no woman, child, elderly person or Dalit is safe in the state. The Congress government should now wake from slumber and should get the family justice by getting strict punishment to the culprits,” Raje said in a statement.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the police have already caught the main accused.

Vaishnav’s family members have demanded action against the SHO, investigation by a deputy rank official, compensation and government job to a family member.