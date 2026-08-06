Anugola: A special POCSO court sentenced a temple priest to life imprisonment after convicting him of raping a minor inside a temple, officials said Wednesday.

The Special POCSO Court in Anugola, presided over by Ad Hoc Additional District and Sessions Judge Biranchi Narayan Mishra, delivered the verdict.

Special Public Prosecutor Ranjan Kumar Patra represented the state, while advocate Monika Samal and associates appeared for the defence.

According to the prosecution, the convict was identified as Dukhanashan Bishi, alias Ghasi Bishi, 24, of Kelgaon village under Subalaya police limits in Sonpur district.

He was serving as a priest at a temple under Thakurgada police station in Anugola district.

He allegedly lured a 16-year-old Scheduled Caste girl into the temple on the pretext of performing a religious ritual and raped her after offering inducements.

Thakuragada police registered a case, investigated the incident and filed a chargesheet before the court.

The court ordered compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.