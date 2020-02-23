Washington: US President Donald Trump Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his “friend” and he is looking forward to visit India.

Trump just before his departure for India said he committed to visit India long time back and he is looking forward to be with the people of India.

“I look forward to being with the people of India. We are going to have many millions and millions of people. It’s a long trip. I get along very well with Prime Minister Modi. He is a friend of mine,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before boarding Marine One for the Joint Base Andrews.

“I had committed to this trip long time ago. I look forward to it. I hear it’s going to be a big event..the biggest event they ever had in India. That’s what the Prime Minister told me. Its’ the biggest event they ever had. It’s going to be very exciting. I am going to be there for one night,” said the US President in response to a question.

PTI