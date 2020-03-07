Bhadrak: Police arrested a high school principal of Dhamra area in Bhadrak district for allegedly misbehaving with a girl of Class IX. The accused was identified as Debendra Pattnaik.

According to police, the accused subjected the victim to indecent behaviour and also sent lewd messages to her. Amidst this, an audio clip of one of their telephonic conversations went viral a few days ago.

The accused was nabbed by the locals and a few guardians while he was fleeing from the area March 1. They immediately handed him over to the police.

A case under 376 ( C)(3)/ 376(N) of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused with Dhamra Marine police.