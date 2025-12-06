Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA), Friday called on the state government to prioritise securing non-monsoon continuous water flow and establish a clear basis for any bilateral negotiations with Chhattisgarh regarding the Mahanadi river water dispute.

Following Thursday’s discussion in the state Assembly and Friday’s technical committee meeting in Raipur, the movement’s leaders stressed that the state’s interests must be safeguarded through an all-party consensus before any talks proceed.

MBA members highlighted several critical issues that the government must address internally before engaging with Chhattisgarh.

“The government must first resolve disagreements within the state by calling a meeting of all political parties, expert organisations, and stakeholders working on the Mahanadi,” they said.

“The government, which has spoken of solving the dispute through an ‘amicable solution’, must clearly define the basis for such a resolution.

Will the Odisha government exert pressure on Chhattisgarh to release the required amount of water for the Hirakud reservoir and Mahanadi lower reaches during the non-monsoon season?” the members noted.

“The government must clarify its strategy for managing the risk to life and property in the Mahanadi basin if Chhattisgarh opens its barrages and dam gates for self-protection during cloudbursts, posing a threat to Hirakud,” the outfit stated.

While states receive a water share, a portion of the water must be reserved for the river itself, known as the Environmental Flow or ‘E-Flow’.

The movement demanded to know the government’s specific policy and approach toward securing this vital E-Flow.