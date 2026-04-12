Sailesh Sarawgi is the owner of Odissi Jewellery, a prominent jewellery establishment recognised for its exquisite craftsmanship and diverse collections. Under his leadership, the store has become a trusted destination for those seeking high-quality gold, diamond, and silver jewellery.

Based in Jharsuguda, he is dedicated to preserving traditional aesthetics while embracing modern design trends. Sailesh’s commitment to customer satisfaction and ethical business practices has solidified the brand’s reputation as a hallmark of elegance and reliability in the region.

What has been the key driving force behind Odissi Jewellery’s strong presence in Western Odisha?

Our strong presence in Western Odisha has been driven by our commitment to traditional craftsmanship, quality products, and customer trust. We focus on preserving the rich cultural heritage of Odissi jewellery while offering designs that appeal to modern customers. Through consistent customer service, transparent pricing, and active promotion across both offline and online platforms, we have been able to build a loyal customer base in the region.

How have rising precious metal prices, driven by geopolitical tensions and inflation, influenced customer purchasing behaviour?

Rising precious metal prices, driven by geopolitical tensions and inflation, have made customers more cautious with their purchases. Many now prefer lighter jewellery, digital gold, or investing in gold when prices dip. Some delay buying or opt for instalment and savings schemes to manage the higher costs. Despite this, demand remains steady during key occasions and festivals.

How do you differentiate your gold, diamond, and temple jewellery collections from competitors in the region?

We set our gold, diamond, and temple jewellery collections apart through unique traditional designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and guaranteed purity. Our collections blend Odissi cultural heritage with contemporary styles, offering exclusive designs that are rarely found in the local market. Additionally, our focus on building customer trust, transparent pricing, and personalised service helps us stand out from the competition.

Are you witnessing a shift in consumer preference between gold, diamond, and silver jewellery? How effective have your festive offers and discounts been in driving seasonal sales growth?

Yes, we are witnessing a gradual shift in customer preferences. While gold jewellery continues to be the preferred choice for investment and traditional occasions, many customers are increasingly showing interest in diamond and silver jewellery for daily wear and gifting. Our festive offers and discounts have proven highly effective in boosting seasonal sales. Special schemes and promotional campaigns during festivals encourage purchases and help drive overall sales during peak seasons.

What role does your mobile app, ‘ODISSI JEWELLERS,’ play in enhancing customer engagement and boosting sales?

The ODISSI JEWELLERS mobile app plays a key role in enhancing customer engagement and convenience. It enables customers to check live gold rates, purchase digital gold, browse our jewellery collections, and stay updated on offers and schemes. This not only strengthens customer relationships but also supports online sales and encourages repeat purchases.

What inspired you to venture into this line of business, and what advice would you offer to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter this field?

I was inspired to enter this business by the rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship and the opportunity to build a trusted brand within the community. The jewellery industry also offers long-term growth through strong customer relationships. My advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to prioritise quality, maintain transparency, foster customer trust, and stay updated with market trends and technology. Hard work and consistent service are essential for success in this field.