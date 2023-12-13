New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday raided six locations in Bengaluru in a case related to the radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, an official said.

The raids were carried out at the houses of four accused, one of whom is still absconding, and two other suspects as part of continuing investigations into the case registered in October, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the NIA teams seized a host of digital devices, incriminating documents, and Rs 7.3 lakh in cash in raids conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed, and Mohammed Farooq, as well as absconder Junaid.

Three of the accused are currently absconding in the case, registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Explosive Substances Act, the spokesperson said.

The Bengaluru City Police had originally registered the case following the seizure of seven pistols, four hand grenades, one magazine, 45 live rounds, and four walkie-talkies.

Five persons were initially arrested and their interrogation had led to the arrest of one more, taking the total arrests so far in the case to six. NIA had taken over the custody of all six when it took over the case October 25.

The spokesman said investigations had revealed that Umar, Rabbani, Ahmed, Farooq, and Junaid had come in contact with LeT member and life convict, T Naseer, during their imprisonment at Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru.

“It was further found that Nazeer had radicalised and recruited these individuals for committing violent terror acts,” the official said.

After their release from the Central Prison, the spokesman said, the five men – all of them habitual offenders – had conspired to commit terror acts under the leadership of Ahmed and on directions from Naseer.

Junaid, who was absconding after being accused in a case relating to smuggling of red sandal wood in 2021, was in regular touch with the other accused through encrypted communication platforms, the official said, adding he had also provided funding to the others for collecting arms and ammunition and kept them in their safe custody.

PTI