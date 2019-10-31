Bargarh: Tension prevailed in Bargarh district sub-jail Wednesday after prisoners launched hunger strike pressing for various demands, including permission for consuming cannabis. However, only 10 of the 250 prison inmates resorted to the hunger strike, but then they forcibly closed the kitchen which meant the others had to forego breakfast and lunch.

The 10 who created the ruckus are dreaded history-sheeters. Among their other demands were cellphone facilities and they also wanted non-vegetarian food on a regular basis.

Even after intervention of the district judge, the agitating inmates continued their protest. However, normalcy returned in the evening and the inmates were served food after 7.30pm, informed Jailer Nilima Kulu.

