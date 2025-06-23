Mumbai: Out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw has written to the Mumbai Cricket Association seeking a transfer ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Shaw has been out of the red ball set-up for some time, even as he has played white ball cricket, but his off-field disciplinary issues have grabbed more airtime than his on-field performances.

A senior MCA official confirmed to PTI Monday that the governing body has received a letter from Shaw seeking their NOC.

“Yes, we have received a letter from him, and it has been forwarded to the Apex council for approval. Hopefully, a decision on the same will be made by the evening,” the MCA source informed.

The 25-year-old Shaw, who has played five Tests and six ODIs for India, was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji side last year on the grounds of poor fitness and lack of discipline.

Having missed the rest of the Ranji Trophy season, Shaw last played for Mumbai in the final of the premier domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, against Madhya Pradesh, which his side won by five wickets.

Shaw’s fitness levels and discipline were severely criticised by administrators over the course of last season, and Shreyas Iyer, who led Mumbai to the title win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also seemed slightly unhappy.

“He needs to get his work ethic right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him,” Iyer told reporters in Bengaluru.

“We can’t babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level needs to know what they should be doing.”

“And he has also done it in the past; it’s not that he hasn’t. He has to focus, he has to sit back, (and put a thinking cap on, and then figure it out himself. He will get the answer by himself,” Iyer added.