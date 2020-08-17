Mumbai: Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to feature in a film that will fully be shot virtually. Monday, the actor announced the project by sharing a poster on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of filmmaking! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates,” he wrote along with the poster.

The poster gives a hint that he will be seen as a warrior in the film. It reads: “Prithviraj Sukumaran in India’s first movie to be shot completely in virtual production”.

The untitled project will be directed by Gokulraj Baskar and will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Earlier this year, Prithiviraj starred in the blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. The film, also starring Biju Menon, became a big hit upon release in February. A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project. The story of the thriller revolves around the dispute between an influential havaldar and a police inspector.