Bhubaneswar: With the price of petrol and diesel being hiked for the sixth consecutive day Monday, private bus fares across all categories have gone up once again in Odisha.

Fares of ordinary and express buses have been increased by one paisa per kilometre. Similarly, the fares in deluxe and AC deluxe buses have been increased by two paise per kilometre. The revised ticket prices of ordinary, express, deluxe and AC deluxe buses currently stands at 73 paise, 76 paise, Rs 1.07 and Rs 1.29 per kilometre respectively.

The last time bus fares were hiked was July 1. Then fares had been revised by two per kilometre in case of ordinary and express buses and four paise per kilometre for deluxe and AC deluxe buses. Prior to the July 1 hike, fares were increased June 16.

According to the automatic mechanism system, Bus fares are increased by one paisa for every Rs 2 hike in the fuel prices.

PNN