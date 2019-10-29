Jajpur: More than a hundred privately-run elementary schools in Jajpur district are operating illegally for they do not possess the certificate of recognition (CoR) from the government.

Recently, the Directorate of Primary School Education has instructed the District Education Officers (DEOs) to investigate and report.

The directorate has also asked the DEO to create awareness among parents against admitting their wards in un-recognized schools by displaying the name of schools at different places.

The matter has come to light after some parents had complained to the Primary School Education Department authorities against non-availability of CoR for Vinobha Saraswati Sishu Mandir in the district.

According to parents, the students face a grim future if they admit their wards in unrecognized schools. Schools affiliated to boards like CBSE and ICSE may not take students from schools sans CoR.

The School and Mass Education Department has stipulated that all schools should obtain certificate of recognition (CoR) from the directorate of elementary education to run a school. To obtain the CoR, schools have to meet norms under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. After assessment, the director issues recognition to schools for five years.

In 2018, Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has notified that parents should admit their children in schools after checking the CoR of private schools. There were only nine private elementary schools in the district which have the CoR.

According to provisions of the Act, private schools are under obligation to admit 25 per cent of students in Class I from the economically underprivileged sections. Besides, providing free admission and education, the schools are under obligation to provide textbooks, notebooks and uniforms to such children free of cost. The schools must develop proper infrastructure, sufficient number of classrooms for all students, playground and cycle stands.

Except the schools owned or controlled by the government, all schools have to follow the norms of RTE to get recognition by the government, said the DEO.

There are schools in the blocks including Jajpur, Sukinda, Jajpur municipality area, Chandikhol and Jaraka which run without CoR. More than 10, 000 students study in these schools.

The Department of Higher Education July 12, 2012, ordered the district administration to check the CoR of the schools. But the administration had not taken any steps in this regard.

However, the parents complain that schools with CoR have not developed their infrastructure as per norms.

PNN