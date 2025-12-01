New Delhi: Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s mother Monday told the Delhi High Court that instead of grieving his death, his wife Priya Kapur made every move to take control of his assets.

Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur said she was never told about her son’s will, which is silent on the existence of his mother, even though he claimed that he got everything from her.

He (Sunjay) would have at least mentioned in the will that he does not want to give anything to his mother, Rani’s lawyer said.

The submissions were made before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of a suit of Hindi film actress Karisma Kapoor’s children, challenging their late father Sunjay’s purported will of his assets, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

The court listed the matter for further arguments December 3.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani, said that marital discord between Sunjay and Priya started in May 2023, and there used to be constant fights between them.

It was “highly unlikely and improbable that Sunjay would make Priya the sole beneficiary of his personal estate”, the plea said, adding that her late son shared “a deep bond and equal affection with all his children, his mother and other members of the Kapur family”.

Showing the intent, Gaggar claimed that instead of grieving Sunjay’s death, Priya made every possible move to take control of his assets, and alleged that the daughter-in-law concealed massive assets belonging to the deceased in the list of assets submitted before the court, including paintings, bank balances, mutual fund, life insurance, rental income and watches.

The court is also hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating them from Sunjay’s assets.

The children have questioned the authenticity of the purported will.

Sunjay Kapur passed away June 12 after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.