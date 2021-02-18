New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said she is a little more creative and a little more fearless now. Priyanka Chopra asserted she wants to hold onto the feeling while navigating her career in India and abroad. The actress said that over the years she has found a certain confidence. It has prompted her to take chances, and not stick to what is perceived ‘safe’.

“I think I am a little bit more fearless. I don’t know if that has to do with being exposed to global entertainment. However, the confidence I have accrued over the years I like to take chances,” Priyanka stated.

“Now, I am not sticking to safe. I’m not sticking to ‘if this will work in this specific way’. I’m not a hamster on a wheel right now. I’m feeling creative. I’m feeling free. And feeling like I want to do so many things,” Priyanka pointed out.

Priyanka said that this confidence has given her an advantage. “And for the first time, I have the ability to tell the story and I can. So I’m actually taking advantage of that. I don’t know if that has to do with where I am globally or it’s just me as a person after working for as many years as I have. But I’m in a creatively amazing place,” Priyanka asserted.

Priyanka’s recent roles have included a supporting act in the Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, starring opposite Farhan Akhtar in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, playing a prop as ‘Pinky Madam’ in The White Tiger, besides backing the horror story Evil Eye.

“When I read it (The White Tiger) 10 years ago, it stayed with me for a very long time. So, when I heard that the book was being made, I thought I have to be a part of this movie. My part is not an integral part of the movie. It’s Balram’s film technically and his relationship with our characters, but I just feel that the story was so relevant,” she said.

“It will be relevant till we make massive changes, not just within India, but within countries around the world,” added the actress, who is married to pop star Nick Jonas.