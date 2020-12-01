Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas took to social media to express love for each other. The move came as the two started celebrating their second wedding anniversary Tuesday. Priyanka Chopra has always been expressive about her feelings for her pop star husband

“Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” Nick posted on Instagram. He also attached photos from their white wedding ceremony. Priyanka replied to his post saying: “I love you meri jaan.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIQINHljSHh/

Priyanka later took to Twitter to express her thoughts. She posted a photo of them walking hand in hand, and captioned it: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

See link: https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/1333734568277413889

The two have often shown their romantic side on social media. Last month, Priyanka shared a couple of photographs of her ‘Karwa Chauth’ celebrations with Nick. The two had got married over multiple ceremonies in India in December 2018.

The actress is currently shooting for Text For You. The film also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Priyanka had earlier stated that it was a huge experience for her as she has always adored Celine Dion.

There are also talks about Priyanka signing up for a couple of Hindi films soon. However, there has not been any confirmation regarding the news. Priyanka these days jets between India and the US to fulfil her commitments.