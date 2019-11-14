Mumbai:Walking down the memory lane, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has drawn a comparison of her shooting preparations between the American show Quantico and the upcoming adaptation of The White Tiger.

Priyanka Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph she shot for Quantico and the shooting days of The White Tiger.

In the first, The Sky Is Pink actor shared a throwback image, where she is seen in a knee-length black slit dress, holding a paper in her hand which indicated that she was shooting for Quantico.

She captioned the images: “Then and now… Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger”.

In the second picture, Priyanka shared a close selfie wherein she is seen holding a pen and doing homework, which refers to today while she seems to be working on the script her current project The White Tiger.

The White Tiger, adapted from Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name.

The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing The ‘White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.