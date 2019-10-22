Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra had fasted on Karwa chauth for Nick Jonas recently. Priyanka recently attended Jonas Brother’s concert. A video has surfaced in which Priyanka and Nick kissed each other in the middle of the concert.

This is the not the first time, many videos of the duo surfaced.

Priyanka and Nick got married December 1 last year. Nick and Priyanka were married following both Christian and Hindu rituals.

Priyanka shared pictures of her first Karwa chauth on social media. She completed her look with a bindi and mangalsutra, whereas Nick opted for a golden kurta pyjama. Well, the Jonas couple never forget to give us major couple goals.

Apart from Priyanka, Nick Jonas too posted pictures with wife on Karwa Chauth and wrote, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!”

Fans started trolling Priyanka on this post of Nick. People said that this post was written by Priyanka on behalf of Nick. At the same time, some fans said that it looks like an essay.

On the work front, PeeCee’s latest outing, The Sky Is Pink has been doing well and the fans have been mighty impressed with the performances. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim in lead roles.