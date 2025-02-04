Mumbai: Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ schedule is packed as she gave a peek into the “shaadi ka ghar” ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.

Priyanka, who is currently in Mumbai, shared several glimpses of the wedding prep. In one photograph, Priyanka could be seen at a sangeet dance ceremony. Another image showed her enjoying dinner time with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr.

In one photo, her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas could be seen drawing with other kids at home. The actor also shot a video of Malti enjoying the beach outside her Mumbai residence.

For the caption, she wrote: “Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! sangeet practice to fam jams . So good to be home my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

The actress had also shared a picture on Instagram stories with her daughter and captioned it: “Mumbai with meri jaan (my love).”

Ahead of Priyanka’s India visit, the actress announced that her Academy Award-nominated film Anuja is set to be released digitally on Netflix February 5.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring some highlights of the movie, in which she serves as an executive producer.

She wrote: “I know you’ll be just as moved by Anuja as I was… and beyond thrilled to share that it’s coming to Netflix February 5! The film has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

“Watching Sajda and Ananya bring this powerful tale to life is an experience. Their performances are raw, honest, and utterly captivating.”

Priyanka said that Anuja is more than just a film.

She concluded: “It’s a testament to the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood, the resilience of the human spirit, and the hope that carries us through even the darkest times. Don’t miss it!”

The Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film Backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor”. Directed by Adam J. Graves Anuja tells the tale of a 9-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

IANS