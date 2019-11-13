Sundargarh: A day after a fake doctor was arrested, the police have intensified the probe against him.

Additional SP Rabi Naryan Batik and other senior officers subjected the doctor to marathon quizzing on his fake doctor’s degree, Wednesday.

The fake doctor, Padmanabha Mukhi Barua, had been serving as a doctor at Nuagaon Primary Health Center for last three years.

The incident came to light after a group of people of Nuagaon sought the intervention of Sundargarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and Public Health Officer (PHO) in this connection after obtaining the fake documents of Padmanavan through Right to Information (RTI).

As per reports, Padmanavan was appointed at Nuagaon PHC as a medical officer (MO) in August 2016 a few days before the retirement of then Sundargarh CDMO Sashibhusan Nayak.

As per his certificates submitted during his appointment, Padmanavan, a native of Jharkhand, completed MBBS in VSS Medical College in 2002.

Prior to his appointment at Nuagaon PHC, he worked with Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Rourkela and Railway Hospital in Bondamunda by ‘furnishing’ forged documents.

However, he absconded from both the hospitals after the authorities started inquiring his background suspecting his activities.

Moreover, Padmanavan did his under-graduation from VIMSAR whereas his medical registration was allegedly found in Bihar Medical Council, Patna. Besides, he has passed matriculation in supplementary exam with third division at 19 and ISC with the same grade.

The hospital staff grew suspicious of his poor understanding of medical terminology and general medical terms.

“Interestingly, he does not even know the doses of medicines and medical terms of diseases. He misspelt different body parts like ‘rist’ joint instead of ‘wrist’.

Moreover, differences have been noticed in the emblem of Sambalpur University on the top of his MBBS certificate,” said a complainant in the letter.

Alleging fraud, the activists approached Sundargarh CDMO and PHO to verify the credibility of his certificates. They also submitted a letter to District Collector and Sambalpur Vigilance SP seeking necessary action in this direction.

VIMSAR authorities Wednesday clarified that no students in the name of Padmanabha Mukhi Barua had passed in 2002 from their college.