Mahakalpara: The Forest department has started an investigation into the pugmarks of some unknown wild animals that were found near a cashew farm at Ramnagar under Mahakalpara block of Kendrapara.

The probe has come in the wake of media reports about the mysterious footprints. This had caused panic among locals.

Range officer Sahaji Charan Biswal along with other forest officials studied footprints on the forest road.

He said that the department has taken up this case seriously and is trying to confirm about the kind of animal that is staying in a forest sprawling over 354 hectares.

The forest is being looked after by the Odisha Cashew Corporation Limited. The forest is home to a variety of wildlife such as boars, deer, jackals, foxes and reptiles.

PNN