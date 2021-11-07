Boudh/Aska: The district administrations of Boudh and Ganjam have intensified vetting of certificates and documents of teachers in a bid to detect fake ones, following a directive from the school and mass education department.

Last year, 40 Gana Sikhyaks had been sacked from their service in Boudh after their OTET certificates were found forged. However, it was alleged that many teachers are working in the district by furnishing forged documents.

Now, a junior teacher was sacked by Collector Lalatendu Mishra from service for furnishing a fake OTET certificate.

According to reports, S Truptimayee Pradhan was appointed as a Sikhyasahayak at Khamar upper primary school in 2012. After six years of service, she furnished an OTET certificate. The district coordinator of the Samagra Sikhya has sent her OTET certificate to the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha for verification.

On verification the certificate was found forged. Later, a show cause notice was served on her. The Collector has directed the authorities concerned to file an FIR against the teacher at Boudh Model police station.

Various outfits said scores of such teachers have been serving in schools in the district. They have demanded proper investigation to detect such teachers.

In Ganjam, another fake teacher was arrested on the charge of serving on the basis of forged certificates. The teacher was identified as Bayaman Panda of Pandiapathar Primary School under Aska block. An FIR had earlier been lodged against him after his BEd certificate was found forged.

In Aska, eight fake teachers have been arrested till date. The officials of the education department have sent certificates of over 10 suspected fake teachers to universities and the BSE for verification.

