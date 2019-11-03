Bant: Massive financial wrongdoings were committed at the Bant branch of Balasore-Bhadrak Central Cooperative Bank (BCCB). Lakhs of rupees have been misappropriated by means of salary hike of staff, a report said.

It was learnt that the matter will be looked into November 15.

It was alleged that society secretary and assistant secretary have committed such financial mismanagement without the knowledge of the board of directors.

The president of the BCCB and its members have sent their complaint to the registrar of the cooperative societies, the cooperation Commissioner (Bhubaneswar), additional registrar (Bhadrak), deputy registrar (Balasore) and the chief executive of the BCCB.

According to the compliant, the monthly salary of the secretary was Rs 14,800, that of assistant secretary was Rs 10,100 and that of peon was Rs 8,000.

The annual general body meeting of the BCCB was held in 2017-18. After the meeting, it was found that the salaries of the secretary and assistant secretary have been hiked. The hike was maintained in the official records.

The raise was Rs 1,200 per month for the secretary while Rs 3,900 was the raise for the assistant secretary and Rs 2000 for the peon.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, the hiked salaries of the three staff were Rs 85,200 which had been withdrawn.

Later, the board of directors came to know of the salaries. Further, it was found that the three staff had withdrawn extra salaries of Rs 49,700 between April and October 2019.

The president and members of the BCCB questioned that how the staff could get their hiked salaries without the approval of the board of directors.

They alleged that the secretary and the assistant secretary did not allow other staff to check the records and vouchers.

The board meeting had been called October 31 and records were to be put up for checking, but they were not furnished. The secretary had told others that records had been missing.

ARCS Swagatika Mohapatra said the alleged financial wrongdoings will be probed November 15 and steps will be taken accordingly.