Baripada: Death of an elephant in Similipal Tiger Project (STP) area of the Mayurbhanj district has triggered grave concern and controversy. Such an incident happening in spite of the tight security around STP is a matter of concern for the Forest department and the wildlife activists.

Meanwhile, three Forest officials have been suspended after it was learned that there was an attempt to hide the elephant’s death. Some Forest officials had buried some parts of the jumbo carcass and set the remaining parts afloat in a river. Elephants are in danger after the incident came to the fore in the sanctuary. The department has taken the matter seriously and started an investigation into it. Notably, the Similipal sanctuary is the second-largest biodiversity zone in Asia.

Despite the fact, the population of elephants is dwindling here. Poaching and lax security have been among various factors responsible for the death of elephants here. About 15 days ago, an elephant was poached in Gurandia section under Jenabili range of the Similipal Tiger Project area. The poachers had cut away its tusks. The Forest officials engaged in the area had tried to hush up the matter. They had buried a major part of the carcass in the ground and set the remaining part afloat in a river.

Local residents had informed the deputy director of the Similipal sanctuary about the incident. Forest officials have seized some bones from the river and sent them to OUAT laboratory in Bhubaneswar. Forester Shib Shankar Samal, Chandrabhanu Behera, and forest guard Binod Kumar Das were suspended. “After the investigation is over, action will be taken against those responsible for it,” said deputy director Samrat Goud. Honorary wildlife warden Mitrabhanu Acharya recalled an incident that took place in 2010. At that time, the carcasses of 10 elephants were burnt and buried.

Then, a forester and a guard had been suspended. Besides, the carcasses of eight elephants had been buried in 2012 and two officials had been suspended. Acharya has expressed concern over such incidents.