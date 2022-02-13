Nischintakoili: The SP (Rural) of Cuttack has been directed to conduct an impartial investigation into the alleged misbehaviour to some mediapersons by the IICs of Mahanga and Nischintakoili police stations in Cuttack district.

The SP has also been told to take action in this connection after the investigation. One of the two police officials has allegedly slapped a fake case against a mediaperson.

Members of local journalists’ associations had taken up the issue with the State Election Commission (SEC) and the Director General of Police.

In their complaint to the State Election Commission, the media persons alleged that the two police officials have been working at the behest of the some ruling party leaders in their respective areas and there is question of impartial conduct of the upcoming panchayat elections in the two areas.

Acting on the complaint, a letter (5127, dated February 10, 2022) has been issued from the police headquarter to the Cuttack (Rural) SP to look into the matter. A copy of the order has been sent to the State Election Commission.

Various quarters have condemned such act of police. It may be noted here that Mahanga IIC Niharranjan Mohanty had misbehaved with some reporters of electronic media while Nischintakoili IIC Chinmayi Sahu had filed a case against a reporter.

However, the IIC had not registered a case in connection with a complaint filed by a mediaperson over alleged misbehavior of the police official.

PNN