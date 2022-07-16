Jajpur: Excessive sand mining from a leased-out ghat in Brahmani river under Dharmasala tehsil in the district has come to the fore. However, an investigation report submitted by the Balarampur2 revenue inspector (RI) has blamed the local people rather than the leaseholder for the irregularities. This was revealed through an RTI query by activist Sarbeswar Behura. In the investigation report dated October 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022, the RI has tried to protect the leaseholder, ST Minerals Pvt Ltd, while the blame was shifted to local people, alleged Behura.

Reports said an area of 20 acres (Plot- 2-P and Khata No-481) of Raichhanda sand ghat near Kabatabandha bridge has been leased out for five years. The lease holder has been permitted to lift 84,000 cubic metre of sand per annum. However, the leaseholder resorted to excessive mining by engaging machines.

A number of complaints were lodged with the Dharmasala tehsildar about the excessive sand mining. Excessive sand mining has caused huge revenue loss to the state exchequer, it was alleged. Acting on the complaints, tehsildar Swagat Das had served a show-cause notice on lease holder Sribas Jena and owner of ST Minerals, March 26, 2022. In reply to the notice, the lease holder stated that local people have lifted sand from the ghat.

However, many locals wonder if people have illegally lifted sand from a lease area, why complaints have not been filed against the violators. It was alleged that to protect the lease holder, the tehsil administration has passed the buck on the local people. Notably, Sribas Jena had earlier been accused of excessive stone mining in Dankari hill for which a fine of over `20 crore had been imposed on him. The imposition of penalty has been challenged in the court.