Bhadrak: Two years have gone by since the State Vigilance and administration started investigations into irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 lakh found in Swachh Bharat Scheme in Daisingh panchayat of Bhadrak.

But the Vigilance and the district administration have not yet completed their investigations, it was learnt. People have lost faith in the administration in catching the guilty.

The delay in wrapping up the probe and taking action against the guilty has caused discontentment among the locals. They suspected that the probe will have no outcome amid allegations that there is an attempt to suppress the findings of the investigation.

Irregularities in the cleanliness scheme were alleged in other blocks too. Some corrupt officials have reportedly misappropriated funds in the name of their kith and kin and neighbours.

The bank accounts of 16 beneficiaries were allegedly tampered with while Rs 60 lakh to 70 lakh was siphoned. Surprisingly, funds were misappropriated thrice by painting the same toilet in various colours in official documents.

The then District Collector had ordered a probe earlier. Two officials of District Rural Development Agency had only visited the panchayat once as part of investigation.

Vigilance officials had investigated the bank statements of the beneficiaries. It is alleged that since many officials are involved in the scam, the administration is trying to suppress the probe outcome.

Ajay Kumar Mohanty, an RTI activist of the panchayat had exposed the scam through his RTI queries.

Madhusudan Das, PD(DRDA) said the report of investigation has come and action would be taken against the guilty soon.