Keonjhar: Good vehicles plying through the national and state highways in this district are facing multitude of problems. The first is acute food shortage and the second being the lack of proper garages in case their vehicles develop a snag.

The Odisha government had earlier issued a notification which said that roadside eateries and dhabas will remain open with a minimum distance between them being 20 kilometres on the national highways. Similar was the order for the garages.

However most of the roadside eateries and garages in this district have remained closed since the imposition of lockdown in Odisha. This is causing major difficulties for vehicles ferrying essential commodities to different parts of Odisha as well as to other parts of India.

“With dhabas remaining closed on both the national and state highways getting food is a huge problem,” said a driver. “Also garages are closed, so if a vehicle develops a major snag there is no place to go. If such a situation happens by chance, the driver will be stranded with his vehicle for a lengthy period,” opined other drivers.

It is a common sight here on the highways to see trucks parked and the drivers and helpers cooking their food under the shade of trees. “We have to fend for ourselves or we will go hungry,” said some drivers. “We request the district administration to at least open a couple of eateries and garages to facilitate our movement,” they added.

Dhaba owners said that the locals were preventing them from opening their eateries. “They fear that drivers from others states will spread coronavirus. They have warned us that if we open the dhabas, we will face dire consequences.

When contacted, Keonjhar district deputy superintendent of police Harish Pandey said the dhaba and garage owners have been asked to open their units. However, we are not aware as to why they have not yet done so, Pandey informed.

