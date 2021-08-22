Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government’s policy to transform schools has started with the modernisation of schools in the town of Hinjili. Incidentally Hinjili is the Assembly constituency of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The project to modernise schools and transform them was inaugurated by Patnaik himself. A total of 50 schools will undergo transformation five phases.

Inaugurating the programme in virtual mode, the Chief Minister said, “Every child is a symbol of eternal potential, hence, we realised that the goal of a New Odisha can be achieved if the dreams of children are taken into account”.

The transformation work, which began in Hinjili, has paved the way for modernisation of schools in the entire state. In the first phase, 1,080 schools across Odisha will be renovated, making it a classic example of the 5T programme. Technology will be used to facilitate smart-classrooms, e-libraries, computers and modern laboratories.

Addressing members of the cabinet and legislators who graced the event, the Chief Minister said “The transformation of Hinjili schools was a great inspiration for all and can be carried out across the state. The success in Ganjam is the result of group participation. The group consciousness in Ganjam is the greatest strength”.

A total of 20 ministers and legislators were present at the event, including the sarpanch, panchayat members, alumni and students of the school along with their parents and the local public.