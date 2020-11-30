Prayagraj: Professor Sangeeta Shrivastava has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Allahabad, becoming the first-ever woman to hold the postition in the institution.
She is the third permanent Vice Chancellor of university.
Srivastava joined the Home Science Department at the university in 1989 as a lecturer.
At that time, Home Science was a part of the Department of Biochemistry.
Due to her efforts, the Home Science Department got a new building in the year 2002 and she took over as its head.
IANS
