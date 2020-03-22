New Delhi: The Delhi Police Sunday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banning protests, and other gatherings.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code bans assembly of four or more people in one place.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava will come into effect from 9 pm on March 22 and will remain in force till March 31.

According to the prohibitory orders, assembly of any kind for demonstrations, processions or protests is banned. Any gathering — social, cultural, political, religious, academic, sports, seminar or conference — is also not allowed, the order stated.

Weekly markets (except for vegetables, fruits and essential commodities), concerts, exhibitions, etc have been banned. Guided group tours conducted by various private tour operators are also prohibited, it said.

“Any individual suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 shall take measures for preventions or treatment that is home quarantine, institution quarantine, isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of the surveillance personnel,” Shrivastava said in the order.

Any person contravening prohibitory orders shall be punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code, the order said.

Novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 341 Sunday. Delhi has reported 27 cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

PTI