Imphal: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been promulgated in western Manipur’s Jiribam district after ethnic and political clashes in the mixed population areas, officials said Tuesday.

Jiribam District Magistrate W. Malemnganba Chenglei in a notification said that movement of people was prohibited outside their residence from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The prohibitory orders would remain in force till the situation returns to normalcy.

Jiribam district Superintendent of Police intimated to the district administrations apprehending breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties forcing the district authorities to impose the prohibitory orders.

Monday, people belonging to different communities and different political parties attacked each other injuring several people who were admitted to the hospital.

