Atlanta (US): Georgia man Benjamin Jenkins has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Benjamin Jenkins has been found guilty of coercing more than 100 girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. Jenkins, 25, also faces a lifetime of supervision after his eventual release. This information was given by the US Justice Department. It described him as a ‘prolific sextornist’ in announcing the sentence Wednesday.

Jenkins was convicted in January of nine counts of producing child pornography and three counts of distributing child pornography. However, the press release said Jenkins persuaded 150 girls to send him sexually suggestive images of themselves.

Jenkins contacted girls between 13 and 16 years old using different aliases and profiles beginning in 2015. He would get some images, then extort them into sending him more by threatening to share them online or with their families, prosecutors said.

Jenkins even used a countdown clock. He told the girls that if they didn’t send the images more quickly, or if they blocked him, he would post their contact information online, the release said.

“Jenkins exploited 150 girls for his perverse satisfaction, causing unbelievable trauma to these children and their families,” said US Attorney Byung J ‘BJay’ Pak.

“The sheer degradation and depravity that Jenkins forced his victims to endure is unimaginable. This sentence will hopefully help these courageous victims and their families heal,” Pak added.