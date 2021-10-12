New York: A small plane owned by a prominent Indian-origin cardiologist has crashed in the US state of California, killing two persons, including the physician. The crash caused a major fire that engulfed nearby homes and left a swath of destruction, according to media reports.

Dr Sugata Das worked as an Interventional Cardiologist at Yuma Regional Medical Centre (YRMC) in Arizona. He owned the twin-engine Cessna C340 aircraft, media reports said. However, there’s no confirmation whether Das was the pilot at the time of the crash Monday, ‘KYMA.com’, a CBS/NBC-affiliated TV station, reported Tuesday.

“We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Sugata Das, which crashed near Santee (California),” YRMC’s Chief Medical Officer Bharat Magu said in a statement.

“As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man, Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time,” Magu said on the Pune-born doctor.

The crash near Santana High School in Santee, a suburb of some 50,000 people, appeared to have sparked a fire that burned at least two homes. It also damaged five other houses and several vehicles. However, firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses.

Another person who died was a UPS worker who was on the ground. United Parcel Service of America confirmed that one of its employees was killed during the plane crash.

The City of Santee said that in addition to two fatalities, two other victims had been transferred to a hospital in unknown condition. Debris litters a block-long area, and power in the neighbourhood has been turned off.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane crashed at about 12.15 pm Monday.

San Diego County spokesperson Donna Durckel said the plane had taken off from Yuma and was scheduled to land at San Diego’s Montgomery Field. But the pilot had an emergency and made a crash landing, Durckel added.

The Cessna C340 is usually used for business and is pressurised. The plane has the capacity to seat six passengers, with two seats in the front and two in the back.

Born in a Bengali family, Das grew up in Pune. He was also the director of the Power of Love Foundation, a US non-profit organisation that is involved in helping women and children overseas that are infected or affected by AIDS and HIV, according to its website.

The website said Das, the father of two boys, lived in San Diego and was the owner of a twin-engine Cessna 340 and as well as an RV9A, a two-seat, single-engine aircraft. An instrument-rated pilot, Das flew between his home and Yuma daily to attend to his duties.