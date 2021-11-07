Bant: The Bant police Saturday forwarded two fraudsters to the court for allegedly duping job aspirants of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them job in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The arrested duo has been identified as Karunakar Rout from Belada village under Gramanchal police station and Kishan Nayak from Budagadhia village under Bant police limits, both in Bhadrak district.

According to an FIR lodged at Bant police station, Karunakar has duped a local unemployed youth named Satyaprakash Behera from Panapadi village, who happens to be his distant relative. On promise of a job in the CRPF within two months, the aspirant Satyaprakash has paid Karunakar a hefty amount of Rs 1, 30,000 December 10 last year.

Though, months have passed, the aspirant could not get a job in the CRPF. Suspecting that he has been cheated, Satyaprakash asked Karunakar to refund his money. However, Karunakar tried to convince Satyaprakash saying that repayment got delayed as he had handed over the money to his cousin brother Kishan.

After being repeatedly pressurised for refund of the money, Karunakar gave a cheque of Rs 70,000 to Satyaprakash July 19, 2021, which bounced for non-availability of fund in the bank account.

When Satyaprakash contacted Karunakar after the cheque bounced, the fraudster scolded and threatened him with dire consequences.

Notably, promising jobs in the CRPF, Karunakar also has duped other aspirants Dibyashri Dipta Prakash Rout of Rs 1, 40,000, Ratnakar Barik of Rs 55,000, Satya Narayan Mohanty of Rs 1, 20,000, Bijaya Mohapatra of Rs 45,000 and Ashwini Behera of Rs 1, 60,000, a police official said.

Bant police have registered a case (No-186/21) in this connection and a further probe is underway, the senior official informed.

PNN