Balasore: Acting on a tip-off, Sahadevkhunta police Thursday busted a prostitution racket operating from a rented house in Sahadevkhunta area of Balasore district.

Police also arrested four young men, said to be customers, under relevant sections of the IPC and rescued five women from the house. Three others, including a woman, fled the spot.

According to a police official, a team of cops Thursday morning raided the place after being informed about the racket from locals.

From preliminary investigation police came to know that prostitution in the house had been going on for some time now and a couple residing in the house started the illegal work. Some women of Sheikhpatana, Ajinabad, Bateswar and Meghadambaru areas of Balasore town were part of the racket.

However, local residents of the area had turned suspicious about the activities and informed police about the illegal racket.

The rescued women were sent to a correction home while further investigation into the incident is underway.

