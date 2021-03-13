Bhubaneswar: Two cops suffered burn injuries after an agitating slum dweller threw a burning tyre at them at Aiginia square on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar Saturday.

The injured policemen have been identified as Amaresh Sahoo and Jitendra Kumar Gochhi. They were immediately rushed to Capital Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to a source, a team from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation along with some policemen had gone to a slum in Aiginia area to launch an eviction drive.

Protesting against the drive, the slum dwellers trooped onto Aiginia square and staged a roadblock, affecting traffic on the National Highway.

After the policemen assisting the BMC team went to the spot to pacify the agitating slum dwellers, a man from the crowd threw a burning tyre they had put on the road at the cops leading to the mishap.

Meanwhile, the roadblock has been withdrawn and the person who threw the tyre has been arrested, it was learnt.