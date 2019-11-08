Islamabad: The Pakistan government told Friday the opposition leaders, led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to end their agitation, even as the protestors demanding resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to call off their massive sit-in that has entered the eight day.

Dubbed as ‘Azadi March’, the massive protest led by right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader is held to topple the Imran Khan-led government. The opposition leaders accuse Khan of ‘rigging’ the 2018 general elections.

Addressing thousands of protesters Thursday night, Rehman said the government negotiators should not come for talks if the prime minister’s resignation was off the table.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, during a National Assembly session Friday, told the opposition parties to ‘come to the table’ to resolve all differences.

“Keep sitting (on protest), but do not harm the country,” Khattak, who is leading the government’s negotiation committee, was quoted as saying by the ‘Dawn’ newspaper.

Khattak has alleged that Rehman considered negotiations with the government committee as ‘time pass’.

“They (opposition) are not even ready to listen. Maulana sahib says that this jirga is a time pass. Fine, then we are also passing time with you,” Khattak said.

Members of the Opposition, however, threatened that the JUI-F sit-in will continue. The opposition parties are protesting in the assembly against the government’s move of passing 11 ordinances Thursday without holding a debate.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said the passing of laws through ordinances was not a ‘good omen’ and warned that if the government continued with the practice, it would ‘ruin democracy’.

The opposition leaders Thursday also gave Prime Minister Khan a 48-hour ultimatum to resign, saying the massive anti-government protest will take a new direction after two days.

“The Azadi March will take a new direction after two days,” said senior JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani.

PTI