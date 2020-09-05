Sonepur: Tension flared up at Birmaharajpur in this district after people staged a road blockade on Sonepur-Redhakhol road Saturday protesting against police brutality on a road side eatery owner.

Sources said that a team of Biramaharajpur police led by sub-inspector Vijay Barik was carrying out regular patrolling to see whether COVID guidelines were being followed or not.

The cops allegedly found an eatery owner not wearing mask. Later, they allegedly manhandled him. During the process, some portion of the hot oil in the cauldron fell over his body, leaving him injured.

This irked the local people who staged a road-blockade to express their anger and displeasure over police highhandedness. The agitators demanded action against the cops responsible for the shopkeeper’s injuries.

With traffic on the road disrupted, a number of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road.

The agitation was underway at the time of filing this report.

PNN